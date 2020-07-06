City of Sarasota abruptly removes Confederate monument

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last photos taken of the Jonah P. Benjamin marker and monument were taken by Sarasota resident John Sims.
Benjamin was considered the “Brians of the Confederacy”.
City manager Tom Barwin says once he was made aware of the confederate monument by a concerned resident, he checked with Mayor Jennifer Ahearn-Koch then it was decided to be removed.
The monument was removed on June 19th, better known as “Juneteeth”.
“So in my role as city manager, I sorta made the decision. We’re living in now a ‘post-George Floyd’ world. Our country is going through a lot of learning and pain. So I pretty much thought it was an appropriate thing to do”, says Barwin.
The memorial was gifted to the city of Sarasota by the Daughters of the Confederacy to honor Jonah P. Benjamin.
“I think I know this community well. I don’t know one person within our city who would care for a moment longer to honor anything to do with the Confederacy and slavery”, says Darwin.
Walter Gilbert is a Sarasota native and a third-generation Sarastoan, he says he’s glad the city removed the monument.
“I’m happy that it was removed I feel that a confederate marker would give the wrong impression actually those people that they’re honoring,” says Gilbert.
A resident who didn’t want to tell us her name believes the monument should have been left alone since it’s a part of history.
“Taking away our history. I don’t believe in it, it’s not fair”.
The city had the marker and monument put into storage.
