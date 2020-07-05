7-year-old boy dies in Florida ATV accident near Tampa

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old boy died and five others were injured, including children 2 and 4, when an all-terrain vehicle overturned in a grass field.
Officials said there were six aboard the ATV, which looks a little like a golf cart, but with all-terrain wheels. The Tampa Bay Times reports the boy was driving the ATV.
Three adult men were also riding on the Kawasaki Teryx4 when the vehicle flipped about 8 p.m. Saturday in a field.
The boy died later at a hospital. A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured and a girl, 4, as well as the three men, received minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
None of the occupants were wearing helmets, the Highway Patrol said.
