Police investigating a shooting that has occurred in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that has taken place in Bradenton.
We are not sure when exactly the incident happened, but it took place in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East.
Police say that three people were injured, but the injuries they all sustained are said to be non-life threatening.
Police are on scene and an investigation is underway.
No further information is available at this time.
