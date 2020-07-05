Free Yoga classes for active duty military and veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Operation Warrior Resolution is providing free yoga classes for active-duty and retired military personnel.
The classes are held twice a week at MindSpa located off Bee Ridge Road.
The classes are called “Combat Conscience Yoga” and is lead by U.S. Army veteran Kendra Simpkins.
“Operation Warrior resolution is an organization is about providing holistic and alternative treatments to veterans and their families. To address any mental health issues post traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression. It’s really about finding any sense of purpose and hope again,” says Simpkins.
Veterans can suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or have high anxiety.
Dylan Griccin, is a Marine veteran who has been coming to the yoga classes for about year, he says the classes have helped him deal with stress.
" I was very anxious. I will get stressed out and angered very easily before. Then coming to the yoga classes it kinda puts me into a calmer state of mine. Where day-to-day things don’t influence me negatively like they used to”, says Griccin.
Christopher Anastasia says it's important as veterans to work on your inner self.
“I think it’s veterans as active duty military we tend to be tough guys. I think it’s really important to really look inside”, says Anastasia.
Official “Combat Conscience Yoga” location, times and dates:
MindSpa Integrative Wellness Center, 5632 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL 34233.
Classes every Sunday at 10:30am and Thursday at 7:00pm and lead each week by Kendra Simpkins 941-504-3040
