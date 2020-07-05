First Alert Weather: Sunday, July 5th, 2020 - Scattered to numerous showers & storms to start the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
An onshore flow will continue allowing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico to move onshore and across the Suncoast. The best chance for rain in coastal communities will come in the morning and early afternoon hours, then move inland during the afternoon and early evening hours. It will be a warm and steamy afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 90s, with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 101-105°.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be extreme tomorrow and at 12.1, so you’ll want to use an SPF sunscreen at least 30+. Be aware of any developing thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico that will move onshore throughout the day. Seas will be at 2-feet with a smooth to light chop on bay and inland waters.
