FDOH reports 6,336 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 206,447 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,778 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus.
203,376 of those total cases involve Florida residents and there have 101 non-Florida resident deaths reported.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at noon regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at the totals on the Suncoast:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,785 Residents: 3,758 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 27
Conditions and Care Deaths: 132 Hospitalizations* Residents: 285 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 1,821 (48%) Female: 1,927 (51%) Unknown/No data: 10 (<1%)
Race: Black: 320 (9%) White: 1,730 (46%) Other: 322 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 1,386 (37%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,011 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 1,230 (33%) Unknown/No Data: 1,517 (40%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,191 Residents: 2,152 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 39
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 223 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,056 (49%) Female: 1,090 (51%) Unknown/No data: 6 (<1%)
Race: Black: 104 (5%) White: 1,154 (54%) Other: 154 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 740 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 246 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 1,026 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 880 (41%)
