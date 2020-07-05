Disney World passholders upset with company after being charged payments for several months during COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Disney World annual passholders are pretty perturbed after they were incorrectly charged hundreds of dollars this month.
Just one week before Disney is set to re-open two of its parks, pass holders say they’ve been hit with four months worth of payments on their credit cards.
These charges have been made while the vacation kingdom’s attractions were shut down due to COVID concerns.
One passholder says he was charged for he and his fiancee’s passes to the tune of $330.
This happened after Disney announced in April that it was suspending monthly passholder payments until parks re-opened.
“We were really really upset because we have been passholders for right around five years and it seems like it’s a diminishing product more and more,” Jacob Metts, an annual Disney passholder said. “We’re just very frustrated.”
Disney has since stated that this was a computer glitch and that refunds are processing.
Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom is expected to re-open on July 11.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.