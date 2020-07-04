Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | July 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 6:10 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Stephen Cooper died March 28 at in Delray Beach, Florida, due to COVID-19. He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows Cooper with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm.

He and several other men were in a desperate sprint as a wall of debris from the collapsing tower looms behind them.

The image was published in newspapers around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.