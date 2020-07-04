First Alert Weather: Saturday, July 4th, 2020 - Multiple rounds of showers and storms will continue to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico

For tomorrow, an onshore flow will continue which will allow scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico to move across the Suncoast. Models indicate a few locations seeing up to 1.5 inches of rain through Sunday evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 100-104 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph.