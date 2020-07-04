First Alert Weather: Saturday, July 4th, 2020 - Multiple rounds of showers and storms will continue to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico as a frontal boundary to our north begins to slowly move south. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
For tomorrow, an onshore flow will continue which will allow scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico to move across the Suncoast. Models indicate a few locations seeing up to 1.5 inches of rain through Sunday evening. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 100-104 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 10.7, which is in the very high range. Seas will be 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
