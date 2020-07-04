FDOH reports 10,0059 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, state has now had more than 200,000 since the pandemic began

(WWSB) - As the nation wraps up its celebrations of America for the Fourth of July weekend, the coronavirus numbers continue to hit new milestones in Florida.
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 200,111 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,731 deaths related to the virus.
197,076 of those total cases involve Florida residents.
During a visit to Florida, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to practice safety and social distancing during their celebrations.
Sarasota County operated beaches will remain open over the weekend. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,716 Residents: 3,689 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 27
Conditions and Care Deaths: 131 Hospitalizations* Residents: 284 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 1,781 (48%) Female: 1,900 (52%) Unknown/No data: 8 (<1%)
Race: Black: 318 (9%) White: 1,711 (46%) Other: 322 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 1,338 (36%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 989 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 1,226 (33%) Unknown/No Data: 1,474 (40%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,160 Residents: 2,121 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 39
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 222 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 1,038 (49%) Female: 1,078 (51%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 103 (5%) White: 1,140 (54%) Other: 152 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 726 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 244 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 1,014 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 863 (41%)
