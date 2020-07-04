Black Lives Matter protest on the 4th of July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Independence Day Black Lives Matter of Manasota gathered at the Kissing Statue to protest.
“We come together and we can fight for all the unjust killings that have happened across the United States and abroad. But we have this young man Rodney Mitchell killed in our backyard. It’s time that we stand up”, says Michelle Grimsley.
BLM says they chose July 4th because historically, Black people weren't considered free on this day.
“When you think about Independence Day for really America, it is Juneteenth. June 19, 1865. Because when one is not free none of us are free”, says Michele Rayner.
Right next to the BLM protesters, was an Independence Day rally.
Both groups respected each other spaces.
“We all have a voice and it’s good for us to have a voice. That’s what America is all about. I wish that we could all come together and be united. This is United States and God bless America and God bless all of us every single race,” says Toni Kenner.
The BLM protesters marched towards St Armands circle.
Sarasota PD blocked traffic for hours as the protesters walked over John Ringling Causeway and back to the Kissing Statue.
