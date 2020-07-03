Sarasota, Manatee County beach parking lots filling up quickly

(WWSB) - Officials in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties are reporting that beach parking lots are quickly filling up as beach-goers kick off their July 4th holidays.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office is encouraging those heading to Siesta Key to use ride-sharing or to change their plans.
Similar issues are currently being reported in Manatee County. According to county officials, parking is unavailable at Manatee and Cortez beaches and the lot is quickly filling up at Coquina Beach.
Officials are also reminding beach-goers to practice social distancing.
ABC7 will update this story as more information comes in.
