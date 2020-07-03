Holmes Beach Police warns residents about scam letter

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A letter saying Holmes Beach Police Department needs money due to the effects of coronavirus is being mailed out.
The letter is from the National Police Association in Texas saying local law enforcement like the city of Holmes Beach PD needs a cash donation to help them keep the community safe.
According to the letter, officers are being “infected with Coronavirus and dying at an alarming rate.”
Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer says this letter is not from them and believes every resident in the city received the letter in the mail.
“I think it was sent out to everyone. I got a couple phone calls from people, and I told them this is not something that we are asking for. If you wanted to help local police department there’s ways to do that. There are special projects funds”, says Chief Tokajer.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.