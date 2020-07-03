Florida hits another single-day record of 11,458 confirmed cases as the state celebrates the Fourth of July

(WWSB) - As the nation honors America with its Independence Day weekend, celebrations will be tempered with the grim reminder of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 190,052 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,702 deaths related to the virus. During a visit to Florida, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to practice safety and social distancing during their celebrations.
Sarasota County operated beaches will remain open over the weekend. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,554 Residents: 3,529 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 25
Conditions and Care Deaths: 131 Hospitalizations* Residents: 280 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 1,690 (48%) Female: 1,831 (52%) Unknown/No data: 8 (<1%)
Race: Black: 316 (9%) White: 1,698 (48%) Other: 312 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 1,203 (34%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 979 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 1,210 (34%) Unknown/No Data: 1,340 (38%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 2,059 Residents: 2,021 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 221 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 984 (49%) Female: 1,032 (51%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 97 (5%) White: 1,119 (55%) Other: 143 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 662 (33%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 236 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 1,001 (50%) Unknown/No Data: 784 (39%)
