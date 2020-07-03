Florida DOH releases COVID-19 stats as state heads into July 4th holiday

By ABC7 Staff | July 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 11:21 AM

(WWSB) - As the nation heads into its Independence Day weekend, celebrations will be tempered with the grim reminder of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health is reporting 178,594 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,684 deaths related to the virus. During a visit to Florida, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to practice safety and social distancing during their celebrations.

Sarasota County operated beaches will remain open over the weekend. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 3,261   Residents: 3,241   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 20

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 131   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 278     Non-Residents: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 1,547  (48%)   Female: 1,686 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 8 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 304  (9%)   White: 1,649  (51%)   Other: 303  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 985  (30%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 954  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,197  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,090  (34%) 

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 1,814   Residents: 1,776   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 38

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 98   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 217     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 852  (48%)   Female: 919 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 90  (5%)   White: 1,069  (60%)   Other: 136  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 481  (27%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 221  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 971  (55%)   Unknown/No Data: 584  (33%) 

