Florida DOH releases COVID-19 stats as state heads into July 4th holiday

(WWSB) - As the nation heads into its Independence Day weekend, celebrations will be tempered with the grim reminder of the coronavirus.
The Department of Health is reporting 178,594 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,684 deaths related to the virus. During a visit to Florida, Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to practice safety and social distancing during their celebrations.
Sarasota County operated beaches will remain open over the weekend. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,261 Residents: 3,241 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 20
Conditions and Care Deaths: 131 Hospitalizations* Residents: 278 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 1,547 (48%) Female: 1,686 (52%) Unknown/No data: 8 (<1%)
Race: Black: 304 (9%) White: 1,649 (51%) Other: 303 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 985 (30%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 954 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 1,197 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 1,090 (34%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 1,814 Residents: 1,776 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 38
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 217 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 852 (48%) Female: 919 (52%) Unknown/No data: 5 (<1%)
Race: Black: 90 (5%) White: 1,069 (60%) Other: 136 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 481 (27%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 221 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 971 (55%) Unknown/No Data: 584 (33%)
