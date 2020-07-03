Florida Bars with Food Licenses Allowed to Re-Open As Holiday Weekend Begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More ordinances have been put in place not only across the state, but here in the state of Florida, as an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, officials have also made updates to recent regulations. Bars are now allowed to re-open once again and serve alcohol with a few exceptions.
Just a week ago, bars were told they could not sell alcohol on their properties, but now, the Florida Department of Businesses changed that amendment saying those that serve alcohol and food can re-open just in time for the holiday weekend.
“We’ve been very reactive, unfortunately. It’s difficult to be proactive in a situation like this because the rules keep changing,” explained Chris Brown, from Above The Bar Hospitality.
Brown is co-owner of seven different restaurants and bars on the Suncoast. He was forced to close down a few of his establishments, because like many others in Siesta Key and Downtown Sarasota, they didn’t make more than 50% of sales off of food. However, thanks to this new amendment, he’ll be opening the doors once again.
“Staff got put back to work which is the most important thing. Is it going to be the same Beach Club that it was six months ago? No, but it’s a start,” Brown said.
Bars with food licenses will now be allowed to welcome guests for July 4th as long as CDC guidelines are being followed – including having customers seated at tables or bar counters, and no live music.
This news is great for our local businesses, but others think this will just increase the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
“I think they’re doing it too soon. I’m just afraid that it’s going to come back worse. We check the numbers daily. We’ll just wait and see what happens you know? If it really gets crazy, we’re not going out. Right now, we’re just out to see what’s going on,” Pam Neikrug, a resident in Downtown Sarasota, said.
Officials want the community to know that while businesses and the beaches are staying open through this holiday weekend, social distancing and wearing face masks are encouraged.
