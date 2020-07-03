First Alert Weather: Friday, July 3, 2020 - Rain chances increase for the holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Partly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to return this after midnight off the Gulf of Mexico. It will be another slow to cool evening with overnight lows falling into the low 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
For the 4th of July, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as atmospheric moisture begins to gradually increase across the Suncoast. It won’t be a washout, and models are hinting at rain chances to become lower into the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 100-104°.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be a 10, which is very high. Be aware of any showers and thunderstorms developing in the Gulf of Mexico during the morning and early afternoon hours as the onshore flow continues.
