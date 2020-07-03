First Alert AM Weather: Friday, July 3, 2020 - Onshore flow continues bringing early rain chances across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
An onshore flow will continue meaning showers and thunderstorms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico will move onshore during the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 101-104°. Expect scattered clouds throughout the day with winds out of west at 5-15 mph.
Rain chances will taper off into the evening, with a few lingering showers possible east of I-75. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and it will be slow to cool with overnight lows falling into the low 80s.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be 10.6, which is very high. Seas will be 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.