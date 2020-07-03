A breakdown of COVID-19 cases on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As we head into the holiday weekend health officials are urging people to remain cautious by washing their hands and wearing a mask when social distancing isn't possible.
The Florida Department of Health reports nearly 9,500 new COVID cases in Florida. Bringing the total reported since March to more than 178,000.
Manatee and Sarasota counties reported a combined nearly 200 new cases.
State data (page 5) shows both counties are in the top twenty for most cases across the state since March.
We have now hit the four month mark of the pandemic in Florida.
This week the state hit a new record of more than 10-thousand reported cases in a day.
"What the hospitals are seeing is a different class of patient than what they saw in March and April. They're seeing people that are skewing a little younger and I think the clinical outcomes will be better," said Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa on Thursday.
On the Suncoast, Sarasota County saw more than 560 new cases since last Friday bringing the total of cases since March to 1,814. An estimated 31-percent of the overall cases were seen this week.
The county also hit a new record this week with the highest percent positives reported in the last two weeks with 13-point-two-percent.
In Manatee County more than 860 positive cases were reported since last Friday bringing the total since March to 3,261. 26-percent of the overall total of COVID-19 cases in the county were reported in the last 7 days.
The highest percent positive in the county the last two weeks was reported on June 19 with 18.2%. The highest since Friday was reported on Thursday with 13.3%.
The state COVID-19 database doesn't release the number of current patients hospitalized with the virus. We're working on getting that important data for you.
What we do know as of Friday, Manatee Memorial has 40 COVID -19 patients. Sarasota Memorial Hospital reports 61 in their facility.
