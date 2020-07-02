Vice President Pence meets with DeSantis in Tampa to discuss coronavirus response

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSanits held a press briefing Thursday in Tampa to discuss the recent spike in coronavirus cases and reaffirm their commitment to fighting the virus.
Pence was initially scheduled to attend a campaign event in Sarasota but instead focused his trip on Florida’s response to COVID-19.
The vice president told reporters that we are all in this together and urged Floridians to follow guidelines set by the CDC.
DeSantis noted the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and urged those celebrating to avoid the three Cs: “Closed spaces, large crowds and close contact.”
