Some residents in one Bradenton neighborhood have concerns over Sarasota Bay water quality

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in SaraBay Estates and the Bayshore Gardens neighborhood in Bradenton have been seeing lots of much the last few days washing up in some of their backyards on Sarasota Bay.
“It looked like sewage, I would not say that it was algae, or anything like that because it did have kind of a smell like sewage,” said Gary Pixley, a resident of Bayshore Gardens.
People who live here are very concerned because just north of them there was a major wastewater spill of up to 28-million gallons that was discovered earlier this week. That was from a pipe from Longboat Key that had burst on the mainland. Residents are being told that what they’re seeing is algae or algae that is being fed by the raw sewage.
“I think it’s something that occurs in the summer time in particular, over waters but it could be triggered by an excess of nutrients such as you would see from a sewage spill” said Justin Bloom, Founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “So I think it’s a pretty good guess, this sewage spill has contributed to at least the algae blooms that we’re seeing in the bay.”
One SaraBay Estates says this mess has been an inconvenience.
“For us we certainly would like to use our dock and sit out on the water and watch the sunsets,” said the resident. “And when you see that huge volume that was floating in the water and on the shoreline, it prevents us from being able to do that, so we’re relegated to staying inside rather than being outside enjoying the sunshine.”
Testing on the water near the spill continues to be done. Justin Bloom says the testing they have done has shown dangerous levels of bacteria near the shoreline and better levels the further you go out in the water.
