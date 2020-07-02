More than 10,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 337,568 positive COVID-19 cases and 4,895 deaths of Florida residents related to the virus in Saturday morning’s update.
This is an increase of 90 deaths since Friday’s update.
333,201 of those total cases involve Florida residents. In terms of overall cases, it is an increase of 10,327 reported cases since Friday.
The DOH has processed 2,931,988 test results so far.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that the state has been averaging 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the previous seven days.
DeSantis is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 related press conference on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 6,280 Residents: 6,210 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 70
Conditions and Care Deaths: 143 Hospitalizations* Residents: 402 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 2,935 (47%) Female: 3,226 (52%) Unknown/No data: 49 (<1%)
Race: Black: 478 (8%) White: 2,472 (40%) Other: 559 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,702 (44%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,425 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 1,756 (28%) Unknown/No Data: 3,029 (49%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 4,065 Residents: 4,021 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 44
Conditions and Care Deaths: 100 Hospitalizations* Residents: 281 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 1,876 (47%) Female: 2,094 (52%) Unknown/No data: 51 (<1%)
Race: Black: 215 (5%) White: 1,673 (42%) Other: 279 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 1,854 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 356 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 1,463 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 2,202 (55%)
