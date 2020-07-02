Manatee Co. releases revised schedule of 2020 graduation dates

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced its rescheduled dates for 2020 graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies, originally postponed due to COVID-19, have been rescheduled at LECOM Park in Bradenton during the week of Monday, July 27, through Saturday, August 1, 2020. The postponed graduation ceremonies were initially scheduled for the Bradenton Area Convention Center during that same week. However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in Manatee County and across Florida, the ability to accommodate crowds upwards of 2000 people in an indoor setting while maintaining appropriate social distancing appears unfeasible.
LECOM Park is located at 1611 9th St. W. in Bradenton.
In addition to providing an outdoor arena that can accommodate a large crowd, LECOM Park’s assigned seating and ticketing system can assist in spacing guests for social distancing purposes. In addition, moving the ceremonies to the morning will allow for cooler temperatures and lessen the chances of interruptions from afternoon and evening thunderstorms that routinely occur that time of year.
If there is a rainout, the early starting time will provide the possibility of rescheduling the ceremony for later the same day.
The revised graduation ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
- Monday, July 27: Southeast High School, LECOM Park, 9 a.m.
- Tuesday July 28: Braden River High School, LECOM Park, 9 a.m.
- Tuesday July 28: Manatee High School, Hawkins Stadium, 8 p.m.
- Wednesday July 29: Lakewood Ranch High School, LECOM Park, 9 a.m.
- Thursday July 30: Palmetto High School, LECOM Park, 9 a.m.
- Saturday August 1: Bayshore High School, LECOM Park, 9 a.m.
