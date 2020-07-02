Manatee Co. releases revised schedule of 2020 graduation dates

The ceremonies, originally postponed due to COVID-19, have been rescheduled at LECOM Park in Bradenton during the week of Monday, July 27, through Saturday, August 1, 2020. The postponed graduation ceremonies were initially scheduled for the Bradenton Area Convention Center during that same week. However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in Manatee County and across Florida, the ability to accommodate crowds upwards of 2000 people in an indoor setting while maintaining appropriate social distancing appears unfeasible.