Longboat Key passes mask ordinance

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following other cities in the Suncoast, the Town of Longboat Key Florida passed a mandatory mask ordinance.
Town officials voted 7-0 to approve a mandatory mask order. The order will require people to wear face coverings indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible.
The order will take effect Friday just after midnight and will last for 60 days.
Similar to the order passed by the City of Sarasota, there are exceptions including children under the age of 6 and anyone with health conditions that may prevent them from wearing masks.
