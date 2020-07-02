Lakewood Ranch Medical updates visitation rules

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Thursday, July 2, 2020, inpatient visitation at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center will allow only one visitor per patient, per day, age 18 or older to visit patients on the Nursing Inpatient Units from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors and additional restrictions may be in place for other patients on isolation precautions.
All visitors will be required to be screened, wear a mask for the duration of their visit and use hand-sanitizing gel upon entering the facility as well as entering and exiting a patient room.
Details of current hospital visitation include:
• Inpatient Nursing Units: one adult screened negative, masked visitor is allowed for limited hours 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. No visitation will be permitted in the units/rooms of confirmed or patients being tested for COVID-19. Limited exceptions may be made for certain compassionate care/end-of-life situations. Only one person is allowed to visit per day.
• Women’s Center: one adult screened negative, masked support person who may accompany the patient.
• Patients with Physical, Intellectual, and/or Developmental Disabilities and Patients with Cognitive Impairments: one adult screened negative, masked support person may accompany the patient.
• Outpatient Procedures: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may accompany the patient to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-op area. In order to maintain appropriate distancing in the waiting room, visitors should wait offsite or in their car during the procedure. Patients should come prepared to give the Pre-op nurse the name and phone number for the visitor who is their designated ride home.
• Inpatient Procedures: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may wait in the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-op area, at which time the visitor should leave the facility. Physicians will contact the designated person when procedures are complete. One screened negative, masked visitor may return during the designated visitation hours: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• ER: one adult screened negative, masked visitor may accompany the patient. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival. The visitor may accompany a patient who is being admitted only during inpatient visitation hours listed above. Older children will not be allowed to visit parents in the maternity ward.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.