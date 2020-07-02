First Alert Weather: Weekend rain chances going up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While today will be similar to the past several days, changes are coming tomorrow and into he weekend. This morning we will see scattered light showers move onshore from the Gulf. The showers will be light and brief and the chance last until about noon. After that time the focus for building storms moves inland in the afternoon. That general pattern remains the same tomorrow except the coastal rain chance will extend into the afternoon. This will be due to the increase in moisture and southern drift of the high pressure ridge which has been helping to suppress our rain chances, The increase in moisture will come from the southward drift of moisture from north Florida along a trough of low pressure which will sag south as well.