FDOH reports 169,106 COVID-19 cases as V.P. Pence visits Tampa

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported Thursday that the state has 169,106 confirmed coronavirus cases involving 166,303 Florida residents.
The Department of Health also confirmed 3,617 deaths related to the virus. Vice President Pence will be visiting Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tampa Thursday to get an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.
The Department of Health in Sarasota also announced that it will be switching to a 14-day zip code based system that keeps a more “real-time” count of cases. That website will be launched Thursday afternoon.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 3,175 Residents: 3,156 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 19
Conditions and Care Deaths: 130 Hospitalizations* Residents: 272 Non-Residents: 3
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 1,507 (48%) Female: 1,642 (52%) Unknown/No data: 7 (<1%)
Race: Black: 296 (9%) White: 1,605 (51%) Other: 292 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 963 (31%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 931 (29%) Not-Hispanic: 1,168 (37%) Unknown/No Data: 1,057 (33%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 1,707 Residents: 1,673 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 34
Conditions and Care Deaths: 98 Hospitalizations* Residents: 212 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 45
Gender: Male: 797 (48%) Female: 869 (52%) Unknown/No data: 7 (<1%)
Race: Black: 87 (5%) White: 1,025 (61%) Other: 129 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 432 (26%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 212 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 933 (56%) Unknown/No Data: 528 (32%)
