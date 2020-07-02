FDOH reports 169,106 COVID-19 cases as V.P. Pence visits Tampa

FDOH reports 169,106 COVID-19 cases as V.P. Pence visits Tampa
. (Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | July 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 11:46 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported Thursday that the state has 169,106 confirmed coronavirus cases involving 166,303 Florida residents.

The Department of Health also confirmed 3,617 deaths related to the virus. Vice President Pence will be visiting Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tampa Thursday to get an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.

The Department of Health in Sarasota also announced that it will be switching to a 14-day zip code based system that keeps a more “real-time” count of cases. That website will be launched Thursday afternoon.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 3,175   Residents: 3,156   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 19

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 130   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 272     Non-Residents: 3

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 1,507  (48%)   Female: 1,642 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 7 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 296  (9%)   White: 1,605  (51%)   Other: 292  (9%)   Unknown/No Data: 963  (31%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 931  (29%)   Not-Hispanic: 1,168  (37%)   Unknown/No Data: 1,057  (33%)

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 1,707   Residents: 1,673   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 34

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 98   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 212     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 45

Gender:   Male: 797  (48%)   Female: 869 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 7 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 87  (5%)   White: 1,025  (61%)   Other: 129  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 432  (26%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 212  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 933  (56%)   Unknown/No Data: 528  (32%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.