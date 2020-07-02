Doctors Hospital of Sarasota updates visitation policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, July 6, 2020, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is implementing a modified visitor policy until further notice. While the hospital continues to have very few COVID-19 patients, the virus continues to spread in the community, resulting in a need for extra precautions.
Details of the temporary hospital visitation will include:
· Inpatient Units – No visitors are permitted.
Exceptions must be approved by the hospital Administrator on Call (AOC) or administration and can be made for:
· end-of-life situations
· behavioral health units
· Emergency Room – One visitor is allowed per patient in the ER.
Once a patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor must leave as visitors are not allowed in inpatient areas.
· Outpatient Procedures – One visitor is allowed per patient who is having an outpatient surgery or other outpatient procedure requiring sedation.
· Visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted as an inpatient, the visitor must leave as visitors are not allowed in inpatient areas.
· Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.
· There is no change for elective surgeries, which are continuing as planned. The hospital continues to have sufficient amounts of PPE, ventilators and capacity to care for patients.
All persons authorized to enter the hospital must wear a mask at all times, including in a patient’s room and practice hand sanitization upon entering the hospital and upon entering and exiting a patient’s room. They will have their temperature taken, be screened for illness, and must answer a health questionnaire.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.