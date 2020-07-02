COVID-19 Restrictions Impacting July 4th Weekend on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now seeing the highest, one day total of cases, since the coronavirus surfaced in Florida. The Department of Health reporting the record number of 10,109 new cases today. These record-breaking numbers has caused our local governments to put in strict regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities – which may have an impact on our holiday weekend.
“We were anticipating mass malay for July 4th,” explained Steve Cavanaugh, the owner of Tropical Sands Accommodations in Siesta Key.
The City of Sarasota, the City of Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach are requiring masks to be worn inside and outside - with the hope that less people will roam around, shop or even dine in the area. Longboat Key has also decided to enforce a mask ordinance that will begin tomorrow. Plus, it closed all beach parking lots in an effort to limit the amount of people gathering in the town.
“There aren’t that many people around right now,” Pam Neikrug tells us while shopping in Downtown Sarasota.
However, these strict new rules and the consistent spike in coronavirus cases have not only impacted our local businesses once again, but also vacation rentals as this has forced many tourists to stay home.
“Right when things got going again, all of the three and seven night rentals, those were booked up all the way through July to mid-August in just a couple of weeks. There are have been some cancellations recently, so we now have a lot more back open again,” Cavanaugh said, “I get it, but we’re also trying to be as safe as possible, especially that people can be socially distant on the beach.”
While neither Sarasota nor Manatee have issued county-wide ordinances, they are encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines.
“Try and keep 6-feet apart from everybody and practice social distancing. It’s for the health and safety of our community. Not only does it protect you, but it protects the people around you,” said Cindy Turner, Sarasota County Beaches Manager.
All beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee counties, as of right now, will remain open throughout the holiday weekend. The only limitation is on Longboat Key where the parking lots will be closed.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.