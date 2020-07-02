Better chance for storms over Holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stationary front draped over N. Florida will keep high pressure down to our south which will keep the west winds over us through Monday.
This pattern will keep a chance for an isolated shower or two along the coast around sunrise and then they will move inland during the late morning and early afternoon. The rain chance is at 30% on Friday.
With this kind of set up we usually see the biggest and strongest storms develop inland later in the day and head toward the east coast.
With a westerly flow however you can see pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms even near the coast during the early evening as well. Otherwise outside the few storms we will see generally sunny skies on Friday.
The high on Friday will be around 90 with a heat index in the low 100′s.
Saturday we see a little more moisture move in as an area of low pressure tries to develop along the front to our north. Models are suggesting much more rain to our north with this system.
We should see partly cloudy skies on the 4th with a good chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms near the coast in the morning and early afternoon near the coast and then most of the storms will be inland late in the day moving toward the east coast on a west wind at 10 - 15 mph.
The rain chances increase on Sunday as the low pressure deepens and sends more moisture our way. This will bring more clouds and a 60% chance for more concentrated rainfall over the Suncoast. Boater should be aware that the winds and seas will be a little higher as this system develops.
Monday we will see a trough hang over the Florida which will keep the clouds around and a fairly high chance for showers and thunderstorms.
For boaters expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with a few isolated showers during the morning with winds out of the west at 10 kts. and seas 2 feet and a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.