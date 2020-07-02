All state-run Covid-19 testing centers continue to experience a high volume of traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
State-run Covid-19 testing centers continue to experience a high volume of traffic. Some Suncoast residents are having to travel further, in search for 'free' Covid-19 testing. Earlier in the week, higher wait times were reported, and at one point exceeded up to 2-hours at the UTC Testing Center. For testing sites requiring an appointment in Sarasota County, all appointments have been filled for the rest of the week.
"Processes are constantly being evaluated for what more do we need to do. So, could there certainly be a time frame where it is a little more difficult? Probably, if those numbers continue to grow. However, from everything that we've been able to tell, everyone's be pretty adaptive to the situation," says Josh Taylor, City of North Port Public Information Officer.
While, the number of tests seem limited in North Port and in South Sarasota County, the state is looking to find a way to help cut down on the drive time to other testing locations.
Taylor states, "Consistently throughout this process we've had a testing site pretty much every week, here in North Port as an option for people. There is also the option for people make the thirty to forty-five-minute drive to other nearby testing sights if the appointments are booked up."
There are other testing sites located in Sarasota County, which includes the testing site at UTC Mall, the walk-up site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center and the walk-up site at Lincoln Park in Palmetto.
Residents who've voiced their opinions on the lack of testing in Sarasota County, could also look south and into Charlotte County as another option for testing.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that they go and try to get tested, and the centers are filled to capacity, so you wait and wait there to find out you can’t get tested. I still think it’s better and easier to book an appointment to get tested to avoid the hassle,” says Kris Marra, Island Walk Resident.
As the demand for testing gets higher, the state is looking at potentially opening other testing locations. Those sites haven’t been revealed along with the date of the sites that could be added soon.
