Sarasota County School District superintendent candidates answering questions on Wednesday in live virtual Q&A

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will interview five candidates for the position of superintendent on Wednesday evening.
The board has been looking for a new superintendent since the beginning on the year when Dr. Todd Bowden stepped down.
Starting at 6:00 p.m., each candidate will answer the public’s questions during a live Q&A.
The interviews will be streamed on YouTube and the Education Channel.
Questions must be submitted to this website by 5:30 p.m.
