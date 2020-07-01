Police: Two men arrested in Sarasota after allegedly being caught climbing on construction crane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested two men who allegedly were caught climbing a construction crane in Sarasota.
Police say they responded to the 600 block of Gulfstream Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. According to reports, they received a call from a security operator that two men, 18-year-old Thomas Jefferson of Sarasota and 25-year-old Javiar Vargas of Tampa were on the ladder of the crane.
According to police, the security operator issued several trespass warnings to both men over the P.A. system, but they did not listen to him.
The construction site also has marked signs around the property that state that there is no trespassing on the property.
Police say they ordered Jefferson and Vargas to come down and the men were arrested once they were back down on the ground.
They were transported to the Sarasota County Jail where they both have posted bail, but both men are facing a felony charge of trespass as posted on a construction site.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.