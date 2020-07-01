Oscars invite 819 to join academy in diversity move

Diversifying its ranks continues to be a main focus for the film academy, which in 2016 committed to doubling its female and minority membership by 2020. It has since surpassed those goals and continues to infuse membership classes with both women and people from underrepresented communities. Women make up 45% of the 2020 class and people of color comprise 36% of the total of invitees this year. The academy has also announced a new five-year plan that includes implementing inclusion standards for nominees.