Mask requirement begins across the City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A mask requirement is underway in the City of Sarasota.
The order applies to indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.
Exceptions to the mask order:
- Persons observing physical or social distancing
- Persons eating or drinking
- Persons inside of motor vehicles, except that persons inside of vehicles for-hire shall still be required to wear face covering
- Schools or daycare facilities, which may apply their own public safety policies and procedures
- County, State, or Federal governmental facilities, including but not limited to courthouses, fire stations, and administrative offices which may apply their own public safety policies and procedures
- Persons inside in a hotel room, motel room, vacation rental, or similarly situated accommodation which is not accessible to the public. This 5 exception does not extend to the common areas of the lodging establishment, including but not limited to lobbies, elevators, meeting rooms, restaurants, bars and event spaces.
- If a person is under the age of 18, use of a face covering is left to the discretion of that person’s parent, guardian, or accompanying adult. Persons under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask under any circumstances as CDC guidelines state that a face covering is not appropriate for this age group
- Persons whose compliance would be detrimental to their health, safety, or welfare. If this exception is being asserted for health reasons, the person asserting this exception is not required to carry or produce documentation verifying the heath condition or to specifically identify the health condition to the compliance officer or law enforcement officer
- Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons
- Persons working in a business or profession who maintain social distancing from another person
- Persons working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession
- Persons exercising, while maintaining social distancing
- Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies
- Persons communicating with a hearing-impaired person who needs to see the person’s mouth in order to communicate
The City says an email was created where community members can email if someone isn’t complying.
City reps say they have made fliers that businesses can put up but aren’t required too. The city also sent out the ordinance and a frequently asked questions sheet to businesses so they could be informed.
While you could face financial consequences of up to $500. The city continues to reiterate that education is their first mission.
"If we receive any fines, we'll be putting the money right back in to buying more masks and information to help tamp down the spread of COVID-19 which of course threatens many of our vulnerable people and our economy," said City Manager Tom Barwin
The city mask requirement will be in place for 60-days.
Some businesses in downtown say they have seen a 50-50 split of customers following the new ordinance on Wednesday.
One business owner says some people were unaware of the changes, but others don't seem to care.
“I don’t know how since the ordinance has passed...we’ve been slow anyway, I don’t know how it will effect it. I don’t see it as a negative i see it as a positive for business,” said Stakenborg Greenberg Fine Art Gallery owner, Cary Greenberg.
The city has given businesses a flier they can put up if they want and have handed out information to help make these requirements easy to understand for everyone.
