First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and warm today with a much higher weekend rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are watching a pattern develop for the weekend that drive spokes of energy into the deep south and impact our weekend. The forecast still has a large amount of uncertainty as the location of the disturbances will be important in our determining our rain chances. At present it seems energy diving south around an upper air trough forming in the deep south this weekend will form a surface low that should stay over Georgia. That would inject moisture into the Suncoast and up the rain chance to about 40% to 50% in mostly inland locations starting Friday. However, if the low forms in the northern Gulf waters then our rain chances could be significantly higher, especially over the weekend. In either case, the west wind pattern will persist and bring the best chance for rain near the coast in the morning hours followed by the best rain chance of the day inland in the late afternoon and evening. For today we can expect low rain chances near the coast and modest inland rain chances in the afternoon of about 30%. Highs will be in the low 90″s.