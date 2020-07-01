Crews stop massive wastewater spill, state’s DEP says as much as 28-million gallons could have spilled near Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews have repaired a major break in the main wastewater sewer line from Longboat Key to the mainland. Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection says the breach occurred from June 17th through June 30th and spilled up to 28-million gallons of wastewater. The town and Manatee County crews discovered the breach on Monday.
“We’re really afraid of the ecological consequences and right now today, we’re worried about the health and potential human impacts,” said Justin Bloom, Founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper.
Longboat Key town officials say that the age of pipe could be to blame. It burst about a hundred yards from Sarasota Bay on the mainland on the Aqua By the Bay property. It’s not yet known how much of the wastewater spilled into the bay. Bloom says his organization is constantly doing testing on the water. Results from tests conducted this week will be in by the end of the week.
“We’re pretty shocked and really disappointed” said Bloom. “I mean this is an area of Sarasota Bay that we’ve been fighting to protect for many years.”
Longboat Key says initially town staff and Manatee County staff believed there may have been meter and equipment issues causing abnormal flow readings and that’s why the break wasn’t discovered until earlier this week. Environmental consultants are conducting tests to determine the extent of the impact.
“It’s in the Upland area, we are sampling and testing the bay,” said Isaac Brownman, Public Works Director for Longboat Key. “Both Manatee County, our environmental consultants will be testing the waters, test the bay to see if any of it has made it out to the bay.”
Also, the city of Sarasota says they are conducting their own water tests on Sarasota Bay and Lido Beach to make sure the water is safe.
