All DOH COVID-19 testing appointments filled in North Port for Wednesday and Thursday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government announced on Wednesday morning that all Department of Health (DOH) testing appointments have been filled for Wednesday and Thursday.
If anyone in that city needs a COVID-19 test, there are two other testing sites in the county and one in Charlotte County that you can go to.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Center testing site will be opened from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until capacity for testing has been reached. The site is located at 1845 34th Street in Sarasota.
The Mall at University Town Center (UTC) testing site will be opened from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until supplies have been exhausted. The site is located at 299 University Town Center Drive in Sarasota.
There is also now the testing site at the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing in Charlotte County. The site will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until testing capacity has been reached.
Those three testing sites are available to anyone regardless of symptoms and an appointment is not needed.
