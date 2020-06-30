Wastewater spill repaired in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key’s emergency contractor has completed the repairs needed to stop the wastewater spill and the service has been restored.
There had been a break in the wastewater force-main that pumps Longboat Key’s wastewater under Sarasota Bay to the Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Facility.
According to a press release from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the spill had been happening since June 17.
The pipeline carries approximately two million gallons of sewage to the mainland daily, but we are unsure about many gallons of sewage actually leaked out.
We are continuing to gather more information about this incident.
