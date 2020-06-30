Suncoast native, Ian Desmond, opting to sit out of 2020 MLB season

Suncoast native, Ian Desmond, opting to sit out of 2020 MLB season
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray, left, walks off the mound after being pulled by manager Bud Black, second from left, with catcher Drew Butera and first baseman Ian Desmond, right, loking on during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Source: Alex Gallardo)
By ABC7 Staff | June 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 4:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast native that is currently signed to the Colorado Rockies is opting out of playing in this year’s MLB season.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ian Desmond announced that the COVID-19 pandemic has made this season a risk and he’s not comfortable taking part.

He also touched on race and opportunities for youth baseball players.

Desmond says he wants to help Sarasota Youth Baseball get back on track.

He has played 11 season in the MLB, and he has spent the previous three with the Rockies.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.