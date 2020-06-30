Suncoast native, Ian Desmond, opting to sit out of 2020 MLB season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast native that is currently signed to the Colorado Rockies is opting out of playing in this year’s MLB season.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ian Desmond announced that the COVID-19 pandemic has made this season a risk and he’s not comfortable taking part.
He also touched on race and opportunities for youth baseball players.
Desmond says he wants to help Sarasota Youth Baseball get back on track.
He has played 11 season in the MLB, and he has spent the previous three with the Rockies.
