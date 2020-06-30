Storm system could disrupt weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well 2020 has been a strange year to say the least, and so has the summer weather so far here along the Suncoast.
We have had westerly winds for the past week and that means high humidity and mainly inland storms through Thursday and possibly through the weekend.
A frontal system will move down into the SE U.S. and over N. Florida this weekend. During the early part of hurricane season and the latter half when cold fronts move down they sometimes develop a little spin on the tail end of them.
Both the EURO and the GFS forecast are depicting an area of low pressure developing on this front and keeping us in the west wind or onshore flow through the weekend. They are also showing much more moisture moving in along with some instability. This means a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms for the weekend at anytime during the day and night.
Sunday we will see the greatest threat for clouds and storms the rain chance on Sunday at 60%.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is the same. Mostly sunny skies expected with a slight chance for a morning coastal shower or two and then mainly inland storms later in the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is at 20% near the coast and 30% inland east of I-75.
The high on both of those days will be near 90 with a heat index ranging from 100-104 degrees each afternoon.
Friday once again look for partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for inland storms and a 30% chance for some coastal showers.
For the 4th of July expect partly cloudy skies and a good chance for scattered storms throughout the day. The high around 90.
Sunday variable cloudiness expected with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms as the low develops to our north. The high on Sunday will be near 90.
For boaters expect winds out of the west at 5-10 knots and seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the waters.
