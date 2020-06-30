Longboat Key asking citizens to limit water use due to a wastewater main break

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key is currently experiencing an emergency wastewater discharge incident and as a result citizens are being asked to limit their use of water during this time.
According to a press release from the town, there is a break in the wastewater force-main that pumps Longboat Key’s wastewater under Sarasota Bay to the Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The repair of this wastewater main could take several days to complete.
For more information and all updates regarding this, visit the Longboat Key website.
