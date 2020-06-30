Longboat Key asking citizens to limit water use due to a wastewater main break

By ABC7 Staff | June 30, 2020

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key is currently experiencing an emergency wastewater discharge incident and as a result citizens are being asked to limit their use of water during this time.

According to a press release from the town, there is a break in the wastewater force-main that pumps Longboat Key’s wastewater under Sarasota Bay to the Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The repair of this wastewater main could take several days to complete.

