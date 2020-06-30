Last day for SCSD parents to submit district reopening survey

The school board will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, July 2nd at 4 p.m. to talk about the survey results as well as have other questions answered. Ziegler said there is no set date of when a final decision will be made on the reopening plans for the district. The board though has put together a draft of the reopening plan, which can be found here, but it could change. Ziegler said the decision will most likely be fluid since the pandemic is ever-changing so the district has to be prepared for a number of potential situations.