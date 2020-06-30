First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues without many showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains the driver for your weather today. The center of the circulation of the high pressure area is located just to our south and provides us with our west wind. That west wind patters has become established today and is consistent with isolated morning showers near the coast. Coastal morning showers are something we are likely to see each day this week. By afternoon the showers move inland and grow into thunderstorms over Hardee and DeSoto counties. Once the storms form they stay in place until they have rained themselves out. Because of that, inland rainfall could be significant.
Heat indexes again today will reach between 103 and 105. The dew-points will remain high into the weekend, but additional cloud cover and weekend rains will lower the temperatures a few degrees starting Saturday. The dust, which has lowered our air quality, will begin to mix away this week.
