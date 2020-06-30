DOH Sarasota announces new COVID-19 testing opportunity scheduled for Thursday in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota (DOH Sarasota) has added a new COVID-19 testing opportunity on Thursday.
This new opportunity is scheduled to take place from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Heron Creek Middle School in North Port.
The school is located in the 6500 block of West Price Boulevard.
According to DOH Sarasota, there will be 100 COVID-19 tests available for this one-day, four-hour testing opportunity.
In order to be tested, you have to make an appointment. DOH Sarasota is asking that an appointment only be made if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if you work in a health care setting.
However, additional slots are available for those who are seeking a test and are not experiencing any symptoms.
To make an appointment you should call 941-861-2883.
For more information, visit this website.
