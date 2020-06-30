Deputies searching for missing 33-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday.
Deputies say Vladislav Nadezhda was last observed driving away from his sister’s house in the 1300 block of Doris Drive in Sarasota, and his family has not heard from him since then.
According to deputies, he requires medication and he does not have a cell phone.
He was last seen driving a 2006 grey Honda Odyssey mini van with a Florida tag number that reads ’2250OZ.'
Deputies say he is six-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.