UTC Testing site reaches max. capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The state-run COVID-19 testing at UTC has reached maximum capacity and has shut down for the day.
The site has a maximum testing capacity of 1,200 tests per day. It’s an increase from the 750 tests previously offered at the site. Testing amounts were also doubled at sites run by local Departments of Health.
Testing around the Suncoast has seen a huge spike after coronavirus cases climbed to record highs. Residents have reported long lines and wait times.
The UTC will re-open Tuesday at 9 a.m.
