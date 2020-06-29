Two state-run COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast have reached max capacity and shut down for Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two state-run COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast have reached maximum capacity and has shut down for the day.
The Mall at UTC testing site has a maximum testing capacity of 1,200 tests per day. It’s an increase from the 750 tests previously offered at the site.
The testing site at Lincoln Park in Palmetto has reached it’s maximum capacity of 500 tests. This is an increase from the 200 tests that were previously offered at the site.
Testing around the Suncoast has seen a huge spike after coronavirus cases climbed to record highs. Residents have reported long lines and wait times.
Both sites will re-open on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.