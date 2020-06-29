SunCoast Blood Centers in need of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

(WWSB) - Suncoast Blood Centers are asking for donations of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Demand is high and there is not enough of the product available to meet the needs of local patients. Blood centers around the country have been asked to double the amount of plasma collected in anticipation of greater need as more people with the virus are hospitalized.
SunCoast currently only has enough available for 22 treatments for the ten hospitals it serves.
Donors are being tested for exposure to SARS-Co V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but a very small percentage come back positive. The best candidates for convalescent plasma donation are those who had a positive diagnostic lab test for the virus and are completely recovered.
“When someone has a positive diagnostic test, they can donate their plasma right away,” said Jayne Giroux, director of community development for SunCoast. She adds, “They must be symptom free for at least 14 days before they donate.”
The FDA has relaxed many guidelines for donor eligibility by reducing the amount of time a donor is prohibited from donating from one year, to three months. This includes to travel to malaria endemic regions and time spent living overseas by members of the military and their families.
If you had a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19, are fully recovered and symptom free for a minimum of 14 days you are urged to donate your plasma this week. You must make an appointment by calling 941-993-8119 or email covid19@suncoastblood.org.
