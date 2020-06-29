Sarasota County expected to see decrease in tourist development taxes for 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is expected to see a big decrease in tourist development taxes this year.
A report by the county tax collector shows collections for April were worse than projected.
The report shows an 80 percent drop in April over March’s numbers.
Before the pandemic, it was estimated bed taxes would reach more than $24 million.
North Port had the worst in Sarasota County with under $300 collected in April.
Siesta Key had the most with close to $70,000 collected.
